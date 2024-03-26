Bulwell families enjoy egg-cellent Easter fun at Fairway View Care Home
After searching for hidden treats, which were generously donated by local supermarkets Tesco and Morrisons, with the residents at Fairway View and the Easter bunny, everyone regained their energy with some delicious refreshments.
Children also took part in an Easter colouring competition, the entries of which were judged by the residents. 87-year-old resident, Mabel Cooper, commented,
‘The children worked so hard on the colouring competition; it was difficult to pick the winners!
Having the children in just brings so much joy and life to our home, it’s wonderful to be a part of.’
Melanie Hayes, the Home Manager at Fairway View, said, ‘Our residents loved watching all the excited children come along for our Easter egg hunt! It’s fantastic to see the community come together for some good old fashioned Easter fun.’
You can meet the residents at Fairway View at their Armchair Exercise sessions every Tuesday from 11:00 until 12:00, where all are welcome to join in with gentle seated exercise.
To find out more, you can call the home on 0115 9758770 or email [email protected].
Fairway View is a residential and dementia care home operated by Ideal Carehomes. With 41 ensuite bedrooms, attractive décor and freely accessible gardens, Fairway View is proud to be rated as OUTSTANDING by the CQC (Care Quality Commission).