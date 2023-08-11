The event, held at Bulwell Hall Golf Course, was organised by Bulwell woman Rae Ingray and her family.

Rae’s dad Simon Murphy was diagnosed with Parkinson’s 11 years ago and has since undergone life-changing brain surgery called deep brain stimulation.

Simon is a regular golfer at Bulwell Hall and that led to him, his wife Toni and Rae, together with Bulwell Hall Golf Club owner Tom Blackburn, to organise the event.

Celebrating with a cheque for £10,000 from the Parkinson's UK golf day at Bulwell Hall Golf Club are, from left Katie Thomas (Parkinson's UK), Tom Blackburn (Bulwell Hall GC), Rae Ingray, Simon and Toni Murphy

Rae said: “The day was amazing, it went loads better than we could have expected.

"Tom put on an amazing day, there must have been about 300 people turn up by the end of the day.

"We orignially said we were aiming to raise £1,000, then that went up to £3,000.

“Then Tom said on the day that he thought we’d get to about to £6,000 and we actually got to £7,000 and someone then went and donated another £3,000 to make it up to the final £10,000.

Simon admitted he had felt nervous about the day prior to the event – but those nerves soon disappared.

He said: “Having people I didn’t even know turn up to help support the cause was amazing.

"We had a round of golf, everyone played, then we had an auction for which Tom donated some great prizes.

"The day wouldn’t have happened without Rae’s efforts though, she did everything from day one.”