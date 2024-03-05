Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The homebuilder’s donation has helped to fund the eco garden room at the two-and-a-half-acre green community space on Austin Street, which will enable volunteers to deliver community workshops and activity sessions in a warm, comfortable building, regardless of the weather.

Volunteers at the garden run a wide range of family activities centred around communal food growing, the creation of habitats for wildlife, and environmental play.

They also host short courses on how people can grow their own produce and make visits to schools across Nottingham to teach children about growing food, environmental sustainability and nature.

Bulwell Forest Garden has had a donation of £1,500 from Barratt and David Wilson Homes. Photo: Submitted

The donation was made as part of the housebuilder’s Barratt Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities across the UK.

Barbara Bates, development manager at the garden, said: “We rely heavily on the support from our local community and this grant gives recognition to all the hard work provided by our volunteers.

“We would like to thank Barratt and David Wilson Homes from the bottom of our hearts for their donation which will make a big impact to our local community.”

Bulwell Forest Garden, which was founded in 2012, includes a variety of outdoor facilities for locals to enjoy such as a woodland area, orchard, vegetable growing beds, ornamental borders, a sensory garden, wildlife pond, medicinal garden, wildflower meadows, poly tunnels, and an outdoor kitchen with a community cob oven.

The new eco garden room, which has been designed by local architects, will be large enough to host 30 people.

It will be constructed with sustainable and repurposed materials, including solar panels, guttering for water harvesting and a green roof.

Mark Cotes, managing director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands, said: “As a leading housebuilder, we see it as our duty to help support the communities in which we build.

“Bulwell Forest Garden is a beautiful outdoor space and we hope that our donation enables the organisation to continue providing the fantastic opportunities it does for families in the area.