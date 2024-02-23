Bulwell girl is heading for the deep after completing Royal Navy training
AB2 Tillie Bush, aged 18 from Bulwell, joined the Senior Service on November 13 last year and completed the training package that turned her from civilian to sailor on February 23.
Explaining why she joined the Royal Navy, she said, “I wanted to travel the world and embark on a meaningful career, meet lots of new friends and make great memories and the Royal Navy offered me the opportunity to do this.”
Reflecting on her training, Tillie commented, “It was tough in places and I had my ups and downs.
"But the support from the training staff has allowed me to overcome the challenges I faced, and I am just so happy to see how far I have come.
"I’ve even slightly overcome my fear of heights.
"One highlight was the fire fighting and damage control training .
"I enjoyed learning how to tackle fires onboard and the sinking ship simulator was a challenge, especially given the temperature of the water that was rapidly head high.
Tillie now goes on to complete her professional training as a warfare specialist (submariner), a trade that will see her work on some of the most advanced computer systems available, helping to identify and track other vessels whether on the surface or sub-surface.
Once qualified she will be awarded the elite Dolphin badge, proudly worn by every Royal Navy submariner and go on to serve in the silent service on some of the most sophisticated boats at sea today.