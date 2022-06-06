Bulwell Jubilee celebrations start in a blaze of glory with beacon lighting

A 12ft beacon in the middle of the grassed area was lit by the Father Andrew Fisher, vicar at St Mary's Church, as a climax to the event.

Other highlights of the party, hosted by the Friends of the Bogs group, included the planting of an apple tree, which was blessed and dedicated by Fr Fisher.

There were also poetry readings and songs from the Bulwell Riverside Community Choir, conducted by their musical director, Matthew Burton.

A Jubilee beacon was lit at Bulwell Bogs

Former Nottingham Lord Mayor and Sheriff Jackie Morris was MC for the programme and Bulwell MP Alex Norris presented certificates to individuals and representatives of groups which had helped the Bulwell community through the Covid-19 pandemic.