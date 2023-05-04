Bulwell leisure centre gym users to benefit from new management system

The introduction of a new Leisure Management System (LMS) at Active Nottingham, part of Nottingham City Council, will offer members more control over their fitness by delivering more flexibility, streamlining bookings and payments and making it easier to access leisure centre services.

The system will also enable Active Nottingham to gain better insights into its customer base.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Ken Martin Leisure Centre in Bulwell is one of the sites run by Active Nottingham

Active Nottingham operates six leisure centres across Nottingham, including the Ken Martin Leisure Centre in Bulwell.

John Wileman, head of sport and leisure for Active Nottingham, said: “The introduction of a new LMS is an exciting time for Active Nottingham as the improved features will allow residents more flexibility when it comes to managing their account, booking online and via the mobile app.

Advertisement

Advertisement