Bulwell leisure centre gym users to benefit from new management system
Members of Active Nottingham gyms are set to benefit from improvements to their accounts, making bookings and payments easier.
The introduction of a new Leisure Management System (LMS) at Active Nottingham, part of Nottingham City Council, will offer members more control over their fitness by delivering more flexibility, streamlining bookings and payments and making it easier to access leisure centre services.
The system will also enable Active Nottingham to gain better insights into its customer base.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Active Nottingham operates six leisure centres across Nottingham, including the Ken Martin Leisure Centre in Bulwell.
John Wileman, head of sport and leisure for Active Nottingham, said: “The introduction of a new LMS is an exciting time for Active Nottingham as the improved features will allow residents more flexibility when it comes to managing their account, booking online and via the mobile app.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The new system is due to start being rolled out now and further updates will be provided via the Active Nottingham website in the coming weeks.