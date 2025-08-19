Bulwell levelling up plans 'well underway' as £20m scheme takes shape

Nottingham City Council says its plans to carry out almost £20m of improvements to Bulwell town centre ‘are well under way’.

The authority successfully bid for £19.8m of levelling up cash to revamp the town.

Money will be spent on improving the Bulwell Bogs area with a ‘new planting and landscape design, including a high-quality play offer to cater for all ages’.

The splash park will also be renewed and expanded and a refreshments kiosk and toilet built.

Bulwell Bogs splash park is being renewed and expanded as part of the levelling up revamp of the town. Photo: Submitted

The existing market will also be improved and equipment will be replaced with a flexible mix of stalls, along with better access to electrical power on site, allowing flexibility in attracting both new and existing vendors.

Toilets at the bus station will be rebuilt and modernised.

The council said: “Construction work is due to begin this autumn, which has been deliberately chosen to minimise the impact of construction works during the school holidays and to ensure the Bogs remained open as usual for families to enjoy over the summer.”

In 2021, the city council further successfully bid for £18m from the Government’s Levelling Up fund to deliver the Renewing Local Streets transport programme.

The council says this work has now been completed, improving streets and local town centres and make walking and cycling easier and safer.

It added: “By March 2026, around £13m will have been given out to support employment, community facilities and local businesses under the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).”

But while Bulwell enjoys a £20m makeover, Hucknall has been left out in the cold again after its £9.2m slice of levelling up funding was taken away by the new Labour Government.

Local growth minister Alex Norris MP (Lab) – who ironically is Bulwell’s MP – said funding had been withdrawn because of the ‘extremely challenging fiscal environment this Government has inherited’.

Projects the money would have been used on in Hucknall included a new 3G sports pitch, improvements to the roads and public space around the Arc Cinema and a study into expanding outdoor markets.

However, Ashfield Council says it has successfully rolled out £1.3m in funding from the UKSPF, distributed by the East Midlands Combined County Authority.

Projects for this include improvements to Central Walk and Chapel Street in Hucknall, with design work underway and a public consultation planned.

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), council leader, said: “This funding gives us the flexibility to deliver meaningful projects that directly benefit our communities.

“It’s fantastic to see that this funding is already making a difference, from helping residents into better jobs to supporting local businesses and improving public spaces.

“We’re making sure every pound goes towards building a stronger, more vibrant Ashfield.

"I’m excited to see how the projects progress even further over time.”

Former Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson made levelling up one of his Government’s top aims after winning the 2019 General Election, under which he promised to improve areas that had suffered from a lack of investment for decades.

The policy included the Levelling Up Fund, for which there were three rounds of bidding, the Towns Fund, and the UKSPF.

Between them, the funds will have seen £10.4bn spent on local areas since 2020.