Bulwell man jailed for exchanging sexual messages with girl
William Howell, who began exchanging messages with the girl when she was only 13 years old, came to police attention when a report was made by the girl’s mother.
A forensic investigation of his mobile phone revealed multiple explicit messages sent over a prolonged period of time.
Howell, now aged 46, was well aware of the girl’s true age when the offences took place.
He later pleaded guilty to engaging in sexual communications with a child.
Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday, August 30, Howell, of Northall Avenue, Bulwell, was jailed for 11 months.
He was also made the subject of a sexual ham prevention order that will restrict his access to children and his online activities once he is released from prison.
Detective Constable Joanne Thompson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Howell was well-aware this girl was nowhere close to the age of consent when he exchanged these messages.
“His actions were totally indefensible and have understandably had a significant impact on this girl and her family.
“I am pleased he has now been jailed and hope this sentence serves as a reminder to others about the potential consequences of this kind of behaviour.”