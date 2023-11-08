Bulwell MP officially opens new affordable housing development in Bestwood

Bulwell MP Alex Norris was invited to cut the ribbon to officially open a brand new affordable housing development in Nottingham.

Mr Norris (Lab), the shadow policing minister, attended the launch of the show homes at Countryside Partnership’s new development, Garvey Glade, in Bestwood.

Garvey Glade is part of a two-site development that is set to introduce 365 new homes to the area, with the development made up of two, three, and four-bedroom homes, detached, semi-detached, and mews properties.

Mr Norris said: "Affordable and sustainable housing is a pressing need in Nottingham, and I’m passionate about facilitating the development of high-quality homes that will enable people to stay here, move here and prosper here.

Bulwell MP Alex Norris cuts the ribbon to open the show homes at the new Garvey Glade development. Photo: Submitted

"It’s fantastic to see the progress Countryside and its partners have made on this site, which will offer homes to meet a broad range of needs in the local community.

"Creating great places to live encourages young people and growing families to establish roots here and actively contribute to the growth of the local economy.”

Homes at Garvey Glade start from £235,995 and selected properties are also available via the Home Stepper scheme, starting from £135,000 for a 50 per cent share.

For more details, visit countrysidepartnerships.com/all-developments/nottinghamshire/garvey-glade or call 0115 6729189.

Lee Parry, managing director of Countryside Partnerships, North East Midlands, said: “We’re thrilled to launch the show homes at Garvey Glade, a development that embodies our commitment to building sustainable communities.