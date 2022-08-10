Bulwell Runners staging 12-hour relay challenge to fund new run leaders

The group was started in March 2022 to encourage people to start running and improve their health, fitness, well-being and mental health.

Since then, its membership has increased steadily.

Paul Hopkins, group founder, said: “The group's main aim is to get people running from complete beginners and it has now reached capacity of how many people it can take on a session.

Members of Bulwell Runners are staging a 12-hour fundraising relay challenge this month

“So it is really important that we raise the money to train new run leaders to increase capacity, improve the support within the group, and enable more people to benefits from running.”

To help that, the group is staging a 12-hour relay challenge a the Ken Martin Leisure Centre in Bulwell from 7.30am to 7.30pm on Sunday August 21.

The aim is to see how many times participants can complete a two kilometre circuit by running or walking the route in 12 hours.

Everyone is welcome, including children, dogs and whole families.

Paul continued: “Additional run leaders would make such a difference to the people coming to the sessions.

"It would mean more couch to 5K sessions, run and talk mental health sessions and improver sessions.

"Plus, our capacity will be able to expand from 15 participants to 45.”

One member in the group said: "Thanks everyone for being so supportive I definitely could not have run the time or distance without you all at Bulwell Runners".

To donate to the group’s cause, click here.