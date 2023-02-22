Bulwell running club shows no sign of slowing down as it celebrates first anniversary

Bulwell Runners was started up with the aim of creating a new social running group that made running running accessible for all.

The club ethos was all about being as inclusive as possible and making sure that running was a pleasure and not a chore.

And the philosophy has clearly struck a chord with many local people as membership and attendances at meets have continued to grow.

Bulwell Runners are celebrating their first anniversary this month

Paul Hopkins, the club’s founder, said: “We launched Bulwell Runners back in February 2022.

"Our purpose was to encourage the people of Bulwell to get out there, engage in running or jogging, build relationships, and experience improvements in fitness, well-being, and mental health.

“Far exceeding our expectations, our regular attendance rate currently stands at approximately 20 individuals at each session, two days a week.

"Individuals participating come from all sorts of backgrounds – many having never before engaged in physical or fitness activities, while others have had struggles with their physical and mental health, prompting them to search for a way to improve.

"Additionally, a lot of people have been troubled by social anxiety and had limited interaction with others.”

Paul says many participants tell him taking part in the sessions has been a life-changing experience for them.

Not only do they feel healthier in physically but also mentally and socially.

Paul continued: “Everyone is invited to take part, and the group is incredibly supportive, warm, and all-encompassing.”

As well as running, members are also encouraged to become volunteers to help promote the group’s values and support those who join the sessions via England Athletics run leader qualifications, mental health champions, and mental health first aiders.

Currently, the group is working towards charitable status to enable it to help even more individuals.

This endeavour has also received encouragement and support from the Ken Martin Leisure Centre in Bulwell, Get Out Get Active Nottingham and Active Notts.

Paul added: “We are also in the midst of organising a pilot project with Get Out Get Active Nottingham which will be a nordic walking venture in order to further boost our services.

Sessions are held at the Ken Martin Leisure Centre on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7pm.

