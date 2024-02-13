Bulwell running group continues to thrive as it celebrates second birthday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He said: “It has has had more impact than I could ever have imagined.

"The first session we held had just six people attend.

Bulwell Runners is now celebrating its second anniversary. Photo: Submitted

"Now we have 35 plus people attend the various sessions twice weekly.”

From just running, the group now includes a walkers section too and has become a big part of many peoples lives.

Group regulars have been quick to praise the sessions with one saying: “My experience in this group is amazing, all very supportive and help you to achieve every session.”

Another said: “I was quite nervous about being the newbie – how wrong was I?

The group now includes Nordic walking sessions for people to take part in. Photo: Submitted

“No number of words could thank the group enough for making me feel part of the group and for putting all my fears and nerves to rest.”

Paul continued: “After the Covid-19 lockdowns, I felt very isolated and depressed.

"Running and walking helped me cope with my emotions and boosted my confidence.

"I wanted to share this benefit with others and create a community where people could connect and support each other while having fun and getting fit at the same time.

"That's how Bulwell Runners was born.

"We now include more than just social running sessions.

"We now include the very popular couch to 5K programme, perfect for those wanting to start running and getting out there.

"Nordic walking is also a great way to exercise the whole body in a way that doesn’t feel like hard work.

"We work with British Nordic Walking CIC to help promote Nordic walking in Nottingham.

"Social walking is one of our sessions in great demand with a wide range of people attending these sessions."

“To support our participants, we have our awesome volunteer leaders.

"We currently have one level three personal trainer, seven run leaders trained by England Athletics, four walk leaders, one Nordic walking instructor, and one Nordic walking group leader, plus mental health first aiders.”

Bulwell Runners meet every Tuesday and Thursday at the Ken Martin Leisure Centre at 7pm for a social run, walk, or Nordic walking session.