Bulwell songwriter re-releases single after sounding The Alarm for remix

Bulwell songwriter Tracey Ball is re-releasing her single Into You after it was remixed and produced by Steve 'Smiley' Barnard – drummer for welsh rock favourites The Alarm.

And with a new fresher sound, Into You is already being played out on radio stations across the UK and around the world, reaching Gibraltar, Spain and Australia.

Smiley is a professional drummer who currently plays with The Alarm and has previously played with the likes of Robbie Williams and The Mock Turtles.

However, along side this he also producers tracks at his Sunshine Corner Studios and he has worked with Tracey before having previously produced another track written by her called Now I Don't Have You which was recorded and released in January by internet comedy star Stevie Riks.

Tracey Ball is re-releasing her song Into You after it was remixed by Steve 'Smiley' Barnard. Photos: Submitted

Tracey said: “When I originally released Into You in 2022, it was well received by radio stations, even though it was only a demo.

"I lost count of the stations that played it but it was well over 100 and the song was also featured on BBC Introducing Music for the East Midlands.

"After Smiley produced 'Now I Don't Have You' I thought it would be a good idea to get him to remix Into You so I could re-release it.

"I had noticed along my journey that other bands and artists re-release the same song again so I thought, why not do the same for Into You?”

And the initial response from the radio stations has again been very positive.

Dave Starr, from KFM Radio said: “Love the sound of this and will certainly play it on my shows on KFM.”

Tracey continued: “I only started the radio pitch on June 3 and, within a week, Into You has been picked up by more than 40 stations.

"The work will continue now to get it played on as many stations as possible.

Into You will be available to stream and download on all the usual platforms from June 28.

You can follow Tracey's song writing journey on her Facebook page at facebook.com/TraceyBallSongs