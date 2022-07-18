Bulwell songwriter's demo played by more than 100 radio stations around the world

The music business is probably one of the hardest industries to break into, millions are trying it, and when you are not a singer, it can be even harder.

Tracey said: “I've been told by certain individuals that the music industry is like a job interview, many apply so you have to stand out, but how can you stand out when no one is recording your songs?

"Into You was written for a female vocalist who wanted a Madonna-sounding track, but they didn't take it.

"This was a real shame as the majority of feedback I get on Into You is that it reminds them of Madonna.

''I was really nervous when I sent it of to a few radio stations but their response was incredible.

"Within a space of a few weeks the demo went from being exactly that to being played on radio stations around the world.”

Tracey Ball's song Into You has now been played by more than 100 independent radio stations around the world

Into You has now reached radio stations in the UK, Spain, Germany, Netherlands, the USA and Australia.

Along with all the radio play, Into You was also featured on BBC Introducing Music for the East Midlands.

Dean Jackson, from BBC Radio Nottingham, commented: “It reminds me of Madonna’s, Justify My Love.

To aid further promotion of the song, Tracey created a video, despite having no budget and using only mobile phones to record the footage, which has been featured as video of the week on several websites including Facebook giants Music Crowns.