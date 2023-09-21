Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A final closing date for the store has not yet been officially announced by the administrators, who are overseeing the closure of all the company’s branches after it collapsed into administration last month.

More than 120 stores have been bought between them by Wilko’s rivals Poundland and B&M – but Bulwell has not been named as one of the ones bought by Pounland, while B&M has not revealed which stores it has bought.

Staff at the Bulwell Wilko store have chosen their own brilliant way to say thank you and goodbye to customers. Photo: Nikki Millerbob

Advertisement

Advertisement