Bulwell Wilko staff thank customers with a brilliant touch of humour

Staff at the Bulwell Wilko store showed they haven’t lost their sense of humour ahead of the store closing down.
By John Smith
Published 21st Sep 2023, 14:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 14:48 BST
A final closing date for the store has not yet been officially announced by the administrators, who are overseeing the closure of all the company’s branches after it collapsed into administration last month.

More than 120 stores have been bought between them by Wilko’s rivals Poundland and B&M – but Bulwell has not been named as one of the ones bought by Pounland, while B&M has not revealed which stores it has bought.

Staff at the Bulwell Wilko store have chosen their own brilliant way to say thank you and goodbye to customers. Photo: Nikki MillerbobStaff at the Bulwell Wilko store have chosen their own brilliant way to say thank you and goodbye to customers. Photo: Nikki Millerbob
Now, staff at the store have added their own brilliant touch to the situation by putting out their own sign at the entrance thanking customers for their loyal support and advising them that if anyone would like to bring them vodka or cake – or both – to help ease the sadness and say goodbye with a smile.

