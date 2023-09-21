Bulwell Wilko staff thank customers with a brilliant touch of humour
A final closing date for the store has not yet been officially announced by the administrators, who are overseeing the closure of all the company’s branches after it collapsed into administration last month.
More than 120 stores have been bought between them by Wilko’s rivals Poundland and B&M – but Bulwell has not been named as one of the ones bought by Pounland, while B&M has not revealed which stores it has bought.
Now, staff at the store have added their own brilliant touch to the situation by putting out their own sign at the entrance thanking customers for their loyal support and advising them that if anyone would like to bring them vodka or cake – or both – to help ease the sadness and say goodbye with a smile.