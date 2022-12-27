Bulwell woman ready to inspire new year change as she launches weight-loss group

Tracy Hickman is relaunching the Slimming World group in the town at Ravensworth Road Methodist Church on January 6.

After finding herself suddenly without a job last year following a redundancy, Tracy was determined not to let it knock her confidence and took the opportunity to revisit a love and passion of hers which she did six years ago and re-train as a Slimming World consultant.

Advertisement

Tracy relaunched her first Slimming World group in October 2021 and went on to relaunch a second group in June this year.

Tracy Hickmann, before and after losing three-and-a-half stone, wants to help inspire others on their weight-loss journey

Now, just more than a year on, Tracy is excited to be relaunching her third group in Bulwell.

Advertisement

She said: “Taking that first step walking into a Slimming World group for some people takes a lot of courage, but it literally can be life changing for members.

“There is never any judgement or humiliation, just heaps of help and support.

Advertisement

“Being able to make a difference in someone’s life and help them achieve their weight loss dreams is so rewarding and can’t wait to welcome everyone in the new year.”

Tracy herself has lost three-and-a-half stones with Slimming World and is excited to be helping even more members lose weight.

Advertisement

She said she knows it works because of its programme based on a motivating support system called Individual Motivation and Group Experience therapy.

Underpinned by an understanding of the psychology of overweight people and incorporating the sustainable behaviour change techniques, Image yherapy is designed to inspire and motivate slimmers to make positive changes and to develop new, healthier habits around food and activity.

Advertisement

Trace said: “Many people think eating healthy has to be expensive, but it really isn’t, it’s just normal everyday foods everyone can enjoy.

“Some of my favourite meals are chilli, lasagne, pizza and fish and chips.

Advertisement

“Just by planning, batch cooking and stocking up on those cost-saving staples which our members are experts on means not only do you lose pounds, but you save pounds too.”