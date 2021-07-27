Bulwell woman Tracey is loving life with a rock band

Back in April, Bulwell resident Tracey Ball became the manager of Manchester-based four-piece Gallaher's Green.

The independent rock band has a wide range of influences dating back to the 60’s, right up to present day, from The Rolling Stones and The Who to Oasis and the Foo Fighters and many more in between.

Tracey discovered the band on Facebook in February and became friends with them.

Tracey Ball became the band's manager this year

She offered to be their manager when they told her that they needed help organising their schedule.

Despite holding down a full-time job and promoting her own songs to potential artists, Tracey took on this new challenge.

Despite the pandemic the band was able to record their debut album Lucky 13 at Blueprint Studios in July 2020 which was released in February 2021.

Tracey said: ''As soon as I heard Lucky 13, I was hooked and I knew I wanted to work with the band when I sat at work looking at career break policies.”

Gallaher's Green have seen their fan base grow under Tracey's management

"Lucky 13, is full of anthems that you will want to listen to again and again.

''I really enjoy working with the band, the work is not hard but you have to be really driven to achieve results.

"It involves putting in a lot of hours but I think I am as passionate about Gallaher's Green as what the band members are''.

Since Tracey joined them, they have received much more airplay on independent radio stations across the UK and taken part in several radio interviews.

Having Tracey carry out many of the adminstration duties allows the band to concentrate on what they do best, which is to write, record and perform the music.

Now, having received airplay on more than 15 independent radio stations, both here in the UK and as far away as South Africa, Australia and the USA, the band is really strengthening its fan base.

Following two socially-distanced sold-out shows in Oldham and Stockport, the band are now getting a taste of life on the road.

They are working hard to secure more venues around the country including Nottingham.

A follow up album, Dare To Dream, is set to be recorded in August.

You can keep up with the band on Facebook (Gallaher’s Green), Instagram (@gallahersgreen) and Twitter (@GallahersG), as well as on its website here.