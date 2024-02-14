Bulwell youth outreach project worker proud to complete police apprenticeship

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emily started her level three business administration studies just over two years ago and is now a member of the Nottinghamshire Police family.

Before her apprenticeship, Emily worked as an adult mental health support worker, working with adults that have autism, ADHD, and paranoid schizophrenia.

She has now worked on two youth outreach projects, including a 12-week stint at the Crabtree Farm Community Centre in Bulwell.

Emily said: “I had a difficult childhood, so working for the police was always my end goal in life.

"I had several family members that were in the police which inspired me, plus I always wanted to make a difference within my community, especially for victims of crime.

“The reason I wanted to apply for an apprenticeship with Nottinghamshire Police was to gain skills and knowledge whilst actively working for the force, to have the opportunities this qualification could provide me, and also meet new people too.

“My favourite part of my role now is working with hundreds of young people from across Nottinghamshire, community organisations and my team within youth outreach.

“One of my best achievements so far is winning a national award for helping children and young people affected by violence against women and girls, back in September 2023.”

Kerry Hall, engagement and citizens in policing sergeant, said: “Emily joined us just over two years ago and has developed into a valued member of the team.

"She has learnt several skills such as writing proposals, speaking confidently on the phone, creating databases, communication skills, and time management.

“As an apprentice, Emily was able to receive valuable insights into our team, our processes and how we operate, and we were able to support Emily to build connections with young people, organisations and professionals.

"This made her transition into a temporary force youth outreach worker so much easier.”

Nottinghamshire Police’s youth outreach team works with young people aged between eight and sixteen who are the most vulnerable in society.

"This includes those who are at risk of being in care, going missing, child sexual exploitation, child criminal exploitation, or who are socially or financially excluded from society.

The team does this through one-to-one referrals, work in local communities, events, competitions and awards ceremonies too.

Emily continued: “We give young people the platform to share their experiences and mould future policing.

“I have worked on youth outreach on two 12-week programmes in Bulwell and Nottingham College Basford Hall, to identify groups of young people who are at risk of exclusion, at risk of crime or who are vulnerable.

“The sessions include consent, knife crime, sports and careers.

"I’ve also led several sessions in schools to groups of girls around healthy relationships, sexual health, consent, coercive control, child sexual exploitation and gangs.

“If I could give advice to anyone looking to do an apprenticeship, I would say it is definitely beneficial if you wish to pursue a career within Nottinghamshire Police.

"As you’re already stuck in with the day-to-day tasks during the apprenticeship, it builds your knowledge and skills required for the role.

“I would also say, don’t be too hard on yourself regarding the coursework.