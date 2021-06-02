Bus company is offering cash and help to Hucknall community groups

The bus company, which operates routes across Nottinghamshire, including in Hucknall, launched the Trentbarton Together community fund last year, only for it to be then put on was put on hold due to lockdown.

But now it is back and welcoming applications from sports teams, schools, charities and other local groups.

It could be a local sports team needs some help funding new equipment, a community group needs some support staffing an event, or a school would like some help teaching young people about bus use.

Team members celebrate the return of Trentbarton Together, from left: Luke Fitzgerald, Matt Newton, Mat Simmons, Angie Cooper, Tom Morgan, Tracey Pemberton

Voluntary services and support groups that need a helping hand can also apply.

Jeff Counsell, managing director at Trentbarton, said: “When we launched Trentbarton Together back in February last year we of course had no idea what was around the corner.

"The first lockdown put many things on hold, including Trentbarton Together.

“All through 2020 and into 2021 we have been reminded of the importance of the roles played by the local groups, charities and networks of people who help each other when help is needed.

“Now, as lockdown lifts, Trentbarton Together is back to help out the sports teams, community groups and local schools who get in touch and let us know what support

they need.

“We won’t be able to help everyone, but we will make sure to select a worthy cause each month.

"It won’t always be about money.

"If our team is needed or the loan of a bus would make a big difference then we we’d love to help out.”