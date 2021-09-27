Bus Driver of the Year is David from Hucknall's threes trentbarton service

David Selby, Bus Driver of the Year

David Selby, who pilots the company’s threes service between Nottingham, Hucknall, Mansfield, Sutton and Kirkby, was crowned Driver of the Year at the awards ceremony at Derby’s Museum of Making.

David, 54, who lives in Annesley Woodhouse, beat all the other winners of trentbarton’s driver of the month competitions from 2020-21 to bag an extra day off work every year and £1,000 to spend on a holiday.

David, who has only been driving buses for three years, said: “I’m over the moon. Driving for trentbarton has been brilliant. I love interacting with the public and I love driving.”

Formerly a taxi driver, builder and lorry driver, David said: “I wanted a job closer to home and got the chance at trentbarton, and I can’t fault them one bit. All the drivers are so welcoming.”

The mystery customer judge said they were bowled over by David’s stellar performance and said: “David was outstanding throughout my journeys with him.

“You could tell he was genuinely interested in providing a top service and made the customers feel very comfortable. Any questions they had he was able to answer, and he always made sure to engage with each customer.”