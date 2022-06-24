Busy month for Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance with big spike in incidents

Over the weekend of June 17 to June 19 alone LNAA crews responded to 28 incidents over just three days treating patients involved in incidents from road traffic collisions to stabbings.

Incidents over the weekend also included a shooting, a house fire and medical and cardiac emergencies.

A total of 19 patients were treated at the scene with treatments including delivering anaesthetic, blood transfusions and surgical interventions.

The Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance looks set to experience its busiest year yet. Photo: John Aron

The crews responded to 12 missions with the helicopter and 16 with the two critical care cars – one of which is dedicated to the Nottingham area.

Paramedic Chris Steele said: “We are currently experiencing a huge surge in demand for our critical care resources, beyond that I have ever seen in my time at LNAA.

"We are working closely with the local ambulance service and other emergency services such as the Police, Fire and Rescue, HM Coastguard and Mountain Rescue and it is our advanced training and skills that collectively allow us to provide the very best enhanced pre-hospital care to the patients in the counties of Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.”

This year is set to become the LNAA’s busiest on record since the service began in 1994.

Already the number of incidents attended are 11 per cent higher than the same time last year, which was LNAA’s busiest year to date.

And this increase is set to rise further as the helicopter currently flies from 7am to 10pm daily but soon will have the ability to fly through the night until 2am, the only fully night-capable air ambulance in the entire East Midlands region.

Dr Mike Hughes said: “I would like to thank the people of both counties not only for their donations, without which we would not be able to operate, but also the people who meet us, who are always friendly and offer help without hesitation when we fly or drive into their lives.”

LNAA receives no regular direct funding from the Government, and needs to raise £8 million this year to deliver its life-saving service.