Byron boost: Newstead Abbey receives more than £1.4m investment from Arts Council

Newstead Abbey has been given a major boost by Arts Council England with a £1.4m grant for essential repairs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former home of the poet Lord Byron – who is now buried at Hucknall – has been awarded £1,482,882.

The money will be used for urgent repairs to make the building wind and watertight, as well as internal repairs to make the building safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Knott, midlands area director at Arts Council England, said: “We want people across Nottinghamshire and beyond to experience, enjoy, discover and learn from our fantastic regional museums and galleries.

Newstead Abbey has been given a grant of £1.4m by Arts Council England. Photo: Submitted

"Through their history and collections, they provide connections and help us to make sense of the world around us.

“We’re pleased to be supporting Newstead Abbey to make these vital repairs.

"The work will ensure that this iconic building, its collections, and the stories they tell can continue to inspire us and future generations for many years to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Museum Estate and Development Fund (MEND), administered by Arts Council England, has announced funding to 29 museums up and down the country to receive a share of almost £25m to upgrade their buildings.

The fund is part of the Government’s long-term plan to support local economies, allowing them to grow.

It will support capital projects at museums, fund important repairs, and improve the visitor experience with funding awarded from £50,000 to £5 million, to ensure local history has a home for years to come.

In the midlands, more than £5m has been awarded across four museums.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Sam Lux (Lab), portfolio holder for carbon reduction, leisure & culture at Nottingham City Council, added: “It is fantastic news that the council has successfully acquired grant funding from MEND to enable an urgent programme of roof and building repairs at Newstead Abbey.

“The museums team will now begin the dedicated work to enable the programme of repairs to be completed between May 2025 and March 2028.

"This essential work will ensure that Newstead Abbey is preserved as a wonderful place for visitors to explore for years to come, continuing its longstanding heritage and cultural significance on a local and international scale.”