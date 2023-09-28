Byron's Rest flies the flag for Hucknall again in CAMRA Good Beer Guide

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The pub, on Baker Street, has been a regular in the guide for the past few years, as well as picking up numerous other CAMRA awards, both locally and county-wide.

The guide highlights that the micropub has a ‘convivial atmosphere’ and ‘serves five real ales and up to 15 real ciders, most of which are sourced

locally’.

Richard Darrington was delighted to see Byron's Rest once again make the CAMRA Good Beer Guide. Photos: John Smith/Google

The guide – which is available now to order online at shop1.camra.org.uk/product/the-good-beer-guide-2024/ – also notes that ‘outside at the back, the covered secret garden provides a tranquil oasis’.

It ends by highlighting that the pub has previously won the local CAMRA LocAle Pub of the Year.

Richard Darrington, pub landlord, said: “The feeling of pride continues to be in this each year and it’s not being in it, it’s staying in it year after year, that’s the big achievement.

“There are pubs that have been in and then fallen out of it but we stay in there each year and that’s brilliant.”

Richard puts the pub’s continued appearance in the guide down to the quality of the ales it serves, which he adds, the pub ‘has always been about’.

He continued: “It’s not about the decor, it’s about the quality of the ales and the fact that this is voted for by the punters also makes it special too.

"We’re always rotating our beers too and supporting local breweries so we’ve got beers from Aurora, Red Dog and Two Matts on now, plus the usual regular favouries like Titanic Plum Porter and Black Iris.

The guide, which surveys 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK, is the definitive beer drinker’s guide for those seeking the best pints in the nation’s pubs.

And this year’s features a foreword written by Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson.

Nik Anotnia, CAMRA chairman, said: “The last few years have been an incredibly difficult time for the industry, and we need more support than ever before to keep our nation’s pubs and breweries open and thriving.