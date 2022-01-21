Call for 20mph speed limits in areas of Hucknall and wider Notts in bid to save lives

Do you agree with the idea of 20mph speed limits?

Councillors supported plans to look at the idea of reducing speed limits in the county because the authority believes it will bring “significant health and safety benefits to the public”.

During a full Nottinghamshire County Council meeting on January 20, councillors voted unanimously in favour of a motion which resolved to task the transport and environment committee with “exploring the feasibility” of implementing a 20mph speed limit on some residential roads.

Hucknall’s Coun John Wilmott (Ashfield Ind) told the council chamber that a fatality had taken place in his constituency.

He added: “Something has to be done. We can start with a speed limit of 20mph on our residential roads, outside all schools and near where children are playing.”

But in a heated debate, Councillor Jason Zadrozny accused the leading Conservative group of having “blood on your hands” after a resident in Skegby died after being hit by a car.

It came after the Ashfield Independents brought forward an amendment to the motion to acknowledge that the enforcement of speed restrictions is “poor” and that policing is stretched in the county.

The motion was criticised and voted against by 47 councillors.

Councillor Tom Hollis (Ashfield Ind), who put forward the amendment, said the motion was like “providing a lovely hot meal to somebody and not giving them a knife and fork”.

Councillor Penny Gowland (Lab), who proposed the original motion, said during the meeting: “If an accident happens and someone is going too fast, they are much more likely to injure somebody or kill them.

“The county has a target of reducing casualties by 40 per cent by 2030, this is a concrete way to achieve that.

“We know the fear of accidents traps people in their homes, reduces socialisation and reduces physical activity.

“Fast cars are very invasive, we notice them on the road. Being a councillor has shown me that the vast majority of people are sensible and thoughtful.

“Most people want speed limits enforced. Twenty is plenty and I am really grateful this has cross party support.”

Councillor Neil Clarke (Con), chairman of the transport and environment committee, seconded the motion and added: “Road safety belongs to us all.