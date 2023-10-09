Campaign against fare-dodging on Hucknall and Bulwell trams wins national award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tram operator Nottingham Express Transit (NET) was among the winners at the Global Light Rail Awards, where it scooped top honours in the Best Customer Initiative category after adopting a fresh approach to tackling a problem experienced by many tram operators.

The ‘zero tolerance’ campaign has seen the network’s customer experience team introduce new methods to catch people travelling without a valid ticket, alongside high-profile marketing to encourage everyone to pay their way or risk receiving a penalty fare notice.

During a four-month trial, more than 442,500 passengers were checked, with more than 22,000 fare evaders identified.

The NET team picking up its award at the Global Light Rail Awards, from left Mark McCole (award sponsors North Star Consultancy), Chris Wright, Joanne Bentley, Adam Walker, and broadcaster Nicholas Owen

As a result, the measures have been permanently adopted, with fare evasion across the network significantly reduced and consistently below around five per cent.

Chris Wright, NET managing director, commented: “Customers often tell us that they don’t think it’s fair when they see some people not paying for a ticket, and we are determined to do something about it.

“The campaign includes strategically managed, high-visibility patrols out and about on the network alongside targeted operations at key locations. These activities are supported by members of the team in plain clothes advising customers to have their tickets ready for inspection.

“A ‘blitz’ approach, with all customers checked at some stops during certain times, has also helped us bring fare evasion back under control and been well received by the vast majority of customers.”

At the awards, there was also recognition for NET’s QHSE manager, Connor Hardy, who was ‘highly commended’ in the Rising Star category. After joining NET in 2019 as a driver, he was promoted to his current role just two years later, and his three-strong team is responsible for all aspects of quality, safety and environmental processes.

He has also led an initiative that’s building closer links with local primary schools, helping youngsters learn about tram safety through depot visits and other activities involving local police officers.

Chris continued: “Connor typifies the ‘can do’ attitude of our team, and we are delighted he’s been recognised as a rising star of light rail.