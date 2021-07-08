Can you donate any vital items to Hucknall food bank?

The firefighters will collect from Hucknall north on Monday, July 12, Hucknall south on Monday, July 19 and Hucknall west on Monday, July 26, unless they are called to an emergency incident.

For anyone wanting to donate, the food bank is in particular need of: Sugar, oil, custard, rice pudding, coffee, tinned meat, Frey Bentos meat pies, vinegar, meat paste, gravy, crisps, biscuit, carrot, sweet corn, crackers and washing powder.

Please do not book a collection if you are not going to be in.

Hucknall food bank's July collections start next week

Food can also be left at the food bin at Tesco or other participating supermarkets or bought into the food bank at Under One Roof on Vine Terrace.

The food bank is also short of thick carrier bags so anyone who can donate any can leave them to be collected on their area’s date.