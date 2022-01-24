2. Tanilda is an affectionate girl who loves fuss and attention

Meet Tanilda. She is a beautiful three year old German Shepherd. This fabulous young lady is looking for an experienced dog owner, preferably with German Shepherds or similar breeds. She will need training in all areas, including house-training and also needs to learn to be left home alone. Tanilda is known to be destructive and therefore needs somebody who is home a lot of the time. Although a little shy at first with people she doesn’t know, Tanilda is a very affectionate girl who loves fuss and attention. She is good with other dogs, although can get over excited and boisterous with them. Tanilda can be re-homed with male dogs. She cannot live with cats but could live with secondary school age children See: https://rspca-radcliffe.org.uk/animal/tanilda/.

Photo: RSPCA