Spud has been in the care of RSPCA Nottinghamshire for almost three months now.

The jack russell terrier has waited patiently while his furry friends around him at the Radcliffe Animal Centre have been snapped up by new owners.

But now Spud is desperate to find a new home to call his own.

Spud is looking for a new owner to give him the care he needs.

An RSPCA spokesman said: “Aged nine years and nine months, Spud would prefer not to live with other animals – and if there are any children in the family they need to be of secondary school age.

“Spud requires an experienced owner – preferably in terrier breeds.

“Spud’s new family must be happy to walk him on a lead at all time, as he becomes vocal and snaps if another dog approaches.

“He really enjoys human company – he enjoys sitting on your lap having lots of fuss and attention.

The old Jack Russell terrier has been waiting patiently to find his forever home.

“Spud may need housetraining, but he’s a clever lad and with someone at home most of the time he should find it easy.”

The sweet old boy is looking for a quieter home with lots of company.

Addressing Spud, the spokesman said: “We might not know what brought you into our care, or what you’ve done before, but Spud we promise to find you your perfect family where you can enjoy your golden years in the safe, loving home you deserve.”

Spud the dog.

