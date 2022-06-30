Can you help find missing Hucknall girl?

Hope Laszlo was reported missing from the Hucknall area on Wednesday, June 29 and officers are concerned for her safety.

Hope is described as white, of slim build and is around 5ft 7in tall.

She is described as having short hair that is black on one side and ginger on the other.

Can you help police find Hope Laszlo?

She was last seen wearing a black skirt, fishnet tights, a black top and a black cardigan.