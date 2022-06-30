Can you help find missing Hucknall girl?

Hope Laszlo was reported missing from the Hucknall area on Wednesday, June 29 and officers are concerned for her safety.
Hope is described as white, of slim build and is around 5ft 7in tall.
She is described as having short hair that is black on one side and ginger on the other.
She was last seen wearing a black skirt, fishnet tights, a black top and a black cardigan.
If you have seen Hope or have any information about his/her whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 755 of 29 June 2022.