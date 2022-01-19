Yvonne Campbell, food bank manager, posted on its Facebook page: “We have had an increase of those needing to use the food bank this month so I thought I would ask those who donate for the following, which are in short supply.

"We need washing powder(suggest Savers or Poundland), washing up liquid, brown sauce, shampoo, milk, jam, sugar, orange or blackcurrant squash, biscuits, custard, rice pudding and cooking oil.

"Many thanks for all your help.”

