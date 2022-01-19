Can you help Hucknall food bank with any of these items?
Hucknall food bank has appealed to the public to help it stock up on items during what has been a month of high demand.
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 6:51 pm
Yvonne Campbell, food bank manager, posted on its Facebook page: “We have had an increase of those needing to use the food bank this month so I thought I would ask those who donate for the following, which are in short supply.
"We need washing powder(suggest Savers or Poundland), washing up liquid, brown sauce, shampoo, milk, jam, sugar, orange or blackcurrant squash, biscuits, custard, rice pudding and cooking oil.
"Many thanks for all your help.”
For more details on how to help the food bank or get involved with it, visit the Facebook page here.
