Can you help with the history of the Campaign for Real Ale in Hucknall?

Andrew Ludlow is the branch secretary of the Nottinghamshire Branch of CAMRA – Campaign for Real Ale – which has just launched its new website.

And as part of the updating process, Nottingham CAMRA is keen to record details of its own heritage – starting from August 13, 1973, when the branch was founded at the Barley Mow in Basford.

With the advent of electronic communications details of branch officials and campaigns are largely known from 2000 onwards, but prior to that date information is sketchy.

Andrew Ludlow wants real ale fans to help chart CAMRA's history in Hucknall

Andrew explained “We are hoping that people with photographs of the pre 2000 era could come forward so that they can be included on the new website.

“Perhaps in a beery haze we have also lost accurate details of branch officials from that time and hope that members of the public with better memories will be able to provide names as well as photos.”

The new website was officially launched at the branch’s latest meeting by vice-chairman Matt Carlin.

He said: “It may have taken some time, particularly with lockdown, but the new website will enable the committee to provide accurate and up-to-date information on all issues from campaigning to supporting local pubs and breweries”.

The new website can be found here.