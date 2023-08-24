News you can trust since 1904
Care home residents become firefighters for a day

Residents from Coppice Lodge care home in Arnold got the chance to climb on board a working fire engine when members of the Nottingham Fire and Rescue Service paid them a visit.
By Terri KiddContributor
Published 24th Aug 2023, 09:12 BST- 1 min read

The firefighters from Arnold Fire Station gave the residents a tour of the truck, showing them each tool and what they were used for in emergency situations. The residents tried on the firefighters’ helmets and boots and climbed on board the fire engine to take look inside.

97-year-old resident, Roy Musgrove said, ‘As a child I loved fire engines, so it was amazing to not only see one but also be told about all the different equipment. I even got to hold one of the hoses!

‘The firefighters were so informative; this really has made my day. I’ve had a wonderful morning.’

Roy with a firefighter.
Roy with a firefighter.
98-year-old resident, Rose Seston, added, ‘I was called to the fire service during the war and so much has changed since then. It’s been very interesting to see, and the firefighters were so lovely.

After learning all about the fire engine, the firefighters enjoyed a drink and a chat with the residents.

Korraine Boughen, the Care Manager at Coppice Lodge, said, ‘It was such a pleasure to welcome the firefighters to Coppice Lodge! Our residents had a brilliant time learning all about what it’s like to be a firefighter.

‘It’s very important to us make these relationships with people in our community, and to thank our key workers for all the incredible work they do for us.’

Coppice Lodge is a purpose-built, luxury residential and dementia care home with 64 ensuite bedrooms. With an all-inclusive fee offer designed to give residents peace of mind, it is rated good by the Care Quality Commission.

