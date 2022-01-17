Residents have been taking to social media forums and Facebook groups in recent days all saying they can hear a constant low buzz or hum at various times in the day but more loudly at night.

It’s a bone of contention for many with some unable to sleep at night because the of the constant humming or buzzing sound.

And now Ashfield District Council says it is acting on complaints from a number of residents and working to find out what is causing it.

Have you heard the Hucknall hum? What could it be?

A spokesperson said: “We have received complaints about the humming noise, and the investigation procedure for an alleged statutory nuisance is being followed by our environmental health team to try and determine where the noise is coming from.”

Several theories have been put forward as to what it is and where it is coming from with the Rolls-Royce plant considered the most likely source.

However, a sewage works pumping water and traffic on the M1 have also been put forward as possible sources.

And more of you offered your opinion on the Dispatch’s Facebook page.

Ange Ellis said: “Maybe a generator?”

Matthew Bingham suggested: “Rolls-Royce test bed?”

However, Alan Best pointed out in reply: “It's not been there for years, got houses built on it.”

Vince Valentine posted: “Sounds like an electrical hum or a resonance hum created by fans.”

And Tony Hardy, with tongue in cheek, put: “Aliens.”

Roads where the hum seems to be being heard the most include Ruffs Drive, Butlers Hill and Shortwood Avenue.

And it’s not just Hucknall where the strange hum is being heard – other Ashfield towns are having the same issue.