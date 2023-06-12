News you can trust since 1904
Celebrate Father's Day in Nottinghamshire: Top 7 experiences to delight dad this year

Father's Day is just around the corner and there are loads of things to do right throughout Nottinghamshire this June.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 12th Jun 2023, 12:29 BST

Deciding where to take Dad can be a bit of a dilemma. But from thrilling arcades to relaxing walks, Nottinghamshire offers something for all tastes.

Get ready to make this Father's Day truly memorable with these top picks.

For more information and inspiration, head over to the Visit Nottinghamshire website.

1. Father's Day at Bustler

What's better than the gift of delicious street food and top beers? Bustler Market curates all things tasty and what better way to treat the special men in your life than treating them to an afternoon of sunshine, beers & street food. Even better - all dads get a FREE beer on Bustler. Sunday, June 18, 12pm-4pm | Sneinton Market | Free entry.

2. Father’s Day Afternoon Tea at Hart’s Hotel

Who says dads don't love a bit of indulgence? Harts Hotel are holding a delicious Father's Day Afternoon Tea, provided with a wide variety of options for all Afternoon Tea lovers. With a selection of delicious cakes and sandwiches, a Hart's Afternoon Tea is a great way to treat Dad. The event is being held on June 17, from 12–4.30pm at Hart's Hotel, Nottingham | £23.95 per person.

3. Father’s Day Glass Painting Crafternoon

Perfect family-friendly fun. Enjoy Debbie Bryan's most popular Crafternoon with fantastic hand-painting techniques. Paint your own illustrative and decorative designs onto a glass coaster, while indulging in their homemade Cream Tea experience. Suitable for all skill levels. Sunday, June 18, 12.30pm-2pm at Debbie Bryan, Nottingham | From £28.

4. Father's Day Lunch at the Renaissance at Kelham Hall

Make Father's Day special and enjoy a delicious Sunday lunch, set within the impressive state rooms of the Renaissance at Kelham Hall, Newark. Enjoy your choice of meal from Kelham's set two-course menu created and served by their award-winning catering team. Book via their website. Sunday, June 18 at 1pm | The Renaissance at Kelham Hall | £24 per person.

