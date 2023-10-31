News you can trust since 1904
BREAKING
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly

Center Parcs reveals £1.6m 'Winter Wonderland' transformation at Sherwood Forest site

Center Parcs has revealed a new-look for its Winter Wonderland site at Sherwood Forest, after investing £1.6 million to transform Santa’s Woodland Village.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 31st Oct 2023, 16:19 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 16:19 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The newly-transformed site opens to guests from Monday, November 6.

Part of the investment includes a Woodland Workshop for Santa and his elves, along with an exciting Christmas shop in the Woodland Village.

Center Parcs has invested in buildings and facilities with modernised signage, visuals and branding for Winter Wonderland.

The purpose-built Woodland Village features new illustrations, colours and fonts, with Santa’s Woodland Workshop including dedicated space for the children to see Santa and an enhanced walkthrough element with a digital photo opportunity to create a magical journey and memories for guests.The purpose-built Woodland Village features new illustrations, colours and fonts, with Santa’s Woodland Workshop including dedicated space for the children to see Santa and an enhanced walkthrough element with a digital photo opportunity to create a magical journey and memories for guests.
The purpose-built Woodland Village features new illustrations, colours and fonts, with Santa’s Woodland Workshop including dedicated space for the children to see Santa and an enhanced walkthrough element with a digital photo opportunity to create a magical journey and memories for guests.
Most Popular

The wonderland will open to guests that have booked breaks between Monday, November 6, 2023 and Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

The purpose-built Woodland Village features new illustrations, colours and fonts.

And Santa’s Woodland Workshop includes a “dedicated space” for the children to see Santa and create “magical” memories with loved ones.

The fun also flows through the Christmas shop, with enticing and immersive displays that fit seamlessly into the Christmas seasonal area.

Center Parcs has invested in buildings and facilities and modernised signage, visuals and branding for Winter Wonderland, which is open to guests that have booked breaks between Monday, November 6, 2023 – Tuesday, January 2, 2024, creating a modern and innovative take on a traditional ‘warm-up to Christmas’ experience.Center Parcs has invested in buildings and facilities and modernised signage, visuals and branding for Winter Wonderland, which is open to guests that have booked breaks between Monday, November 6, 2023 – Tuesday, January 2, 2024, creating a modern and innovative take on a traditional ‘warm-up to Christmas’ experience.
Center Parcs has invested in buildings and facilities and modernised signage, visuals and branding for Winter Wonderland, which is open to guests that have booked breaks between Monday, November 6, 2023 – Tuesday, January 2, 2024, creating a modern and innovative take on a traditional ‘warm-up to Christmas’ experience.
Read More
Hot Fuzz moment for Notts police who rescued swan from M1

Sue Goddard, director of service development, said: “We’re always looking to innovate and evolve our villages, where possible, and we felt it was the right time to transform Santa’s Woodland Village – starting with Sherwood Forest.

“This also gave us a good opportunity to bring the new branding to life with the designs of our Woodland Workshop and Christmas shop.

“The whole Christmas build up is such an exciting time for families and we want to help them make special memories together at Center Parcs.

“We have invested in enhancing guests’ experiences for the whole family, during the festive season, introducing a few new things, for example our popular breakfast with Santa has been reimagined to return as brunch with Santa in our Huck’s restaurant with a new menu.

“We look forward to welcoming thousands of guests to Sherwood Forest this year, to experience all that Winter Wonderland has to offer.

“We believe there is no better place to spend the build-up to Christmas than Center Parcs.”

Winter Wonderland breaks also feature activities and experiences at no extra cost.

Such as the popular Santa’s Greetings parade, taking place from 5pm on Wednesdays and Saturdays, across Center Parcs villages in his sleigh.

Visit https://www.centerparcs.co.uk/breaks-we-offer/seasonal-holidays-and-breaks/winter-wonderland-breaks.html for more information.