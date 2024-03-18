Century celebrations for Bulwell care home resident

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Florence Boswell was joined by staff, relatives, friends and other residents as she received a telegram from the King in recognition of her landmark birthday. A champagne reception was held at the home and guests enjoyed a special birthday cake made by the home’s chef Charmaine Halladay.

Flo Boswell is the most wonderful mum and Nana, just having her 100th Birthday with 30 of her close family and friends at Barchester Hall Park Care Home.

Flo was born in Yorkshire in 1924, moved to Nottingham in 1960 to run a B&B which she did for 25 years, previously from age 15 she worked in service as a scullery/kitchen maid, then at a tank factory making links during the war.

Flo has always had lots of hobbies which she was excellent at, including knitting, sewing, crafts, and has made numerous Bobbin Lace items with the Bobbin Lace Society which she was a founder member, including one tablecloth that took 15 years to finish.

Flo is Loved and adored by all who know her, and her cheerful and cheeky sense of humour make all around her laugh every day

The birthday girl said: I couldn’t have wished for a better way to celebrate my 100th birthday with my two beautiful daughters and a family party, the secret to reaching the age of 100 is by keeping busy and being around people that you love and make you smile."

Jodie Rakhra, General Manager of Barchester Hall Park care home added: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable woman as she reaches this amazing milestone. Flo is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more as she breaks into her next century.”

Barchester Hall Park care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Hall Park provides dementia care and residential care, for 62 residents from respite care to long term stays.