Dignitaries at the ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of Hucknall cenotaph

And last weekend saw a special ceremony staged to mark 100 years, to the day, since the war memorial was first dedicated.

Members of the public – and from the town’s branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) – were on hand for the service on Sunday.

It was on September 3 1922 at 3.30pm, when thousands of people gathered at Titchfield for the unveiling of the iconic cenotaph as a memorial to the Hucknall servicemen who had died due to the Great War.

Members of the public and Royal British Legion and the event

And the event on Sunday was scheduled for exactly the same time, 3.30pm, to provide a poignant link with the past.

The event was organised by Hucknall Heritage Society to not only remember such an important anniversary and those who died in the Great War, but also those who have died in wars since then.

The cenotaph has constantly been updated down the years with the names of those who have died in subsequent conflicts, including World War Two and right up to the inclusion of Lance Corporal Paul Sandford.

Poppy wreaths laid at the foot of the memorial during the ceremony

‘Sandy’ was tragically killed 15 years ago this year in Afghanistan during a gun fight with the Taliban.

As part of the service, poppy wreaths were laid at the foot of the memorial in a payment of respect.

The cenotaph will next be called into official action on Remembrance Sunday in November when it is hoped the annual parade will also return.