Charity set up in Annesley man's memory gets £640 from the National Lottery

Leon’s Legacy has been awarded £640 to help its work in providing defibrillators that the public can access outside of school hours.

The charity was set up by Holly Younger three years ago, after her dad Leon Smith, a dinner man at Annesley Primary School, died in January 2019, aged just 52 when he suffered a cardiac arrest.

And Coun Ben Bradley MP (Con), chairman of Nottinghamshire County Council, hailed the National Lottery for its work supporting local charities and community groups.

The National Lottery has handed over millions of pounds to good causes.

He said: “The funding goes a long way and makes a real difference to the community.

"These groups are inspirational in the great work and support they provide to local people and their community, helping to bring people together once again and build community spirit.”

John Mothersole, Lottery community fund England funding committee chairman, said: “I am delighted to announce we have awarded almost £100 million across England in the past three months, helping address issues at the heart of communities, including employability, mental health, supporting young people and building connections to tackle loneliness.”

“Our funding is being used by more than 3,000 charities and community groups to unleash their potential and make a positive difference to people’s lives across the country.”

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP, left, and Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP.

More groups are now being urged to apply for National Lottery funding, saying it could be a lifeline as local people and communities rebuild and recover from the pandemic.