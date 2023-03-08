A Hucknall school marked World Book Day by transforming each classroom into a “wonderful book”.

Butler's Hill Infant and Nursery School, on Broomhill Road, spent a “fun-filled day inside books”.

Vicki Siddons, deputy headteacher, said: “Each classroom was transformed into a wonderful book, ranging from Harry Potter, Funnybones and The Day the Crayons quit.

“All the staff and all the children became characters from their class book and spent the day reading, role playing and creating art around their chosen book.

“Rachel Hallam, the headteacher, spent the day having afternoon tea with the children in the deep dark forest. The children were on the look out for the Big Bad Wolf.”

