Children at Hucknall school celebrate love of reading in style

A Hucknall school marked World Book Day by transforming each classroom into a “wonderful book”.

Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
3 minutes ago
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 1:56pm

Butler's Hill Infant and Nursery School, on Broomhill Road, spent a “fun-filled day inside books”.

Vicki Siddons, deputy headteacher, said: “Each classroom was transformed into a wonderful book, ranging from Harry Potter, Funnybones and The Day the Crayons quit.

“All the staff and all the children became characters from their class book and spent the day reading, role playing and creating art around their chosen book.

“Rachel Hallam, the headteacher, spent the day having afternoon tea with the children in the deep dark forest. The children were on the look out for the Big Bad Wolf.”

Butler's Hill Infant School celebrated World Book Day 2023 with each classroom transformed into a wonderful book, such as The Hundred and One Dalmatians.

1. Spot the difference

Photo: Butler's Hill Infant School

Photo: Butler's Hill Infant School

Two youngsters get into the spirit of the day.

2. All smiles

Photo: Butler's Hill Infant School

Photo: Butler's Hill Infant School

Each classroom was transformed into a wonderful book.

3. Art of the matter

Photo: Butler's Hill Infant School

Photo: Butler's Hill Infant School

All the staff and children became characters from their class book.

4. In the picture

Photo: Butler's Hill Infant School

Photo: Butler's Hill Infant School

Hucknall