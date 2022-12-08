The Hucknall & Linby Brass band will be playing for the carols at the event, which will take place on Thursday, December 15, starting from 6pm.

As well as favourite Christmas carols, there will also be a decorated tree.

Anyone coming is asked to bring a torch.

The carols on Nabb Park will take place next week

Reach Out Residents are also still looking for a new chairman, secretary, treasurer, minutes' secretary, fundraiser, and event manager to be in post by next year’s AGM in September.

The group adds that if these positions are not filled by that date, there is a real possibility the group will close.