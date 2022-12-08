Christmas carols around the tree in Hucknall's Nabb Park
Christmas would not sound the same without some traditional carols and the Reach Out Residents group has again arranged a carol event for this year on Nabb Park in Hucknall.
The Hucknall & Linby Brass band will be playing for the carols at the event, which will take place on Thursday, December 15, starting from 6pm.
As well as favourite Christmas carols, there will also be a decorated tree.
Advertisement
Anyone coming is asked to bring a torch.
Reach Out Residents are also still looking for a new chairman, secretary, treasurer, minutes' secretary, fundraiser, and event manager to be in post by next year’s AGM in September.
Advertisement
The group adds that if these positions are not filled by that date, there is a real possibility the group will close.
Anyone who can help in any way or wants to know more is asked to message the group through it’s Facebook page – see fb.com/ReachOutResidents