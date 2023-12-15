A music producer originally from Hucknall is keeping his fingers crossed that a record he helped make will be this year’s Christmas number one.

Kurt Martinez helped produce a remix charity group Creator Universe’s cover of Wizzard’s 1973 festive classic I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day.

Creative Universe comprises 30 UK TikTok who stars have come together to record the song with all profits going to food bank charity The Trussell Trust.

And the Hucknall connection with the song doesn’t end with Kurt as the person who brought him to work on the record, Ellie Bradbury of We Create Popular, the people behind Creator Universe.

Hucknall man Kurt Martinez could have this year's Christmas number one. Photo: Other

Ellie is talent and social content lead for the project and is also originally from Hucknall and went to National Academy.

Kurt said: “Weirdly, I worked on Kylie Minogue record earlier this year, which went to number one, and Ellie got in touch with me out of the blue, congratulated me on the Kylie record and asked me to get involved with the Creator Universe Christmas single project.

"It was just complete chance that we both happened to be from Hucknall.

"They were going to record it at our studio but they needed somewhere bigger so they went to Abbey Road and then Jamie Sellers, who mixed it, mixed it at my room in Dean Street and then I got a call at about 3am after he’d left saying it needed to be with the distributor that evening and could I master it and get it turned around.

"I think I got it at about 11am that morning and it had to be at the distributor by about 4pm so it was very quick turnaround, but we did it.”

Kurt and Creator Universe will find out on Friday if they have succeeded in getting the coveted festive chart-topper.

He continued: “It would be amazing to be number one for Christmas, you see all the publicity for it and it’s really nice to see and its for a great cause too with The Trussell Trust.