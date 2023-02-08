Click-and-collect service for customers launches at Wilko stores across Nottinghamshire

It is also being introduced in the Wilko shops at the Giltbrook Retail Park, near Eastwood, Kimberley Shopping Centre on Greens Lane in the town and Main Street, Bulwell.

The household and garden retailer, which has its headquarters in Worksop, says the new service is one of many ways in which the brand is making it easier for customers to shop for the items they need.

Ben Exall, Wilko digital director, said: “This is an exciting addition to wilko.com and offers customers more flexibility than ever when it comes to shopping with us.

"We’re proud to have already rolled this out across more than half of our stores nationwide, via two initial trials.

“Now, thanks to fantastic customer-demand and feedback, we’re thrilled to be bringing click and collect to more than 400 locations nationwide.”

Those locations include the Wilko outlets at Clumber Street in Mansfield; Outram Street in Sutton; The Priory Centre on Bridge Place in Worksop; and Central Walk, off High Street, Hucknall.

The company says click and collect offers a new and convenient way for shoppers to pick up everyday essentials, such as cleaning products, storage, toiletries, hardware and DIY items, via one trip.

Simply visit the wilko.com website, select the relevant store, choose the items you need and complete your order, paying online at the same time.

The chosen store will then prepare your order and send you a ‘ready to collect’ email, normally within three hours of placing the order.

All you have to do then is pop down to the store and head to its order collection point to receive your items from a Wilko staff member. Collection is free.

The click and collect service has been launched alongside other additions to Wilko’s ‘shopper experience’.