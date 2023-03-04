Community groups across Nottinghamshire benefit from cost-of-living grants

This is the first round of a 17-month Nottinghamshire Council scheme worth a total of £450,000 to help those most affected by the rising cost of living.

Groups were able to apply for two types of local community fund grants, to help those struggling to buy nutritious food, to help improve health and wellbeing in the community, and a contribution towards increases in fuel and energy bills incurred by community groups.

The Acacia Centre, Acacia Avenue, Annesley Woodhouse.

Coun John Cottee, council cabinet member for communities, said: “The response has been incredible. More than 100 groups applied for this funding.

“We have allocated the money to as many eligible groups as possible. We want the funds to bring health and wellbeing benefits to those communities most in need.

“This includes funding for projects which have demonstrated an inbuilt sustainability beyond the lifetime of the grant and can also help reduce demand on health and social care services.

The next round of funding is due open later this spring when groups can once again apply for up to £5,000 for both type of funds.

Awards include:

The Acacia Centre, Annesley Woodhouse – £3,035. The centre provides hot meals at reduced costs, signposting advice for people struggling to make ends meet – as well as a food bank for those in need. It is open seven days a week for everyone, providing a safe, warm space for those who are struggling with increased heating costs. The funding will be used to ensure the centre can maintain its current opening hours and contribute towards food and energy costs.

Bothamsall Village Hall management committee – £3,390. The facility provides a safe and warm environment for people, as well as space for residents to meet other local people and form support networks. It also provides affordable, nutritious food in addition to improving people's cooking skills and nutritional knowledge. The funding will be used to make sure the hall can maintain its opening hours and contribute towards energy costs.

Broxtowe Women's Project, Eastwood – £2,140. The project enables vulnerable women who have survived domestic violence and families to access food and other essential support in a warm environment. The funding will be towards food and installation of a radiator to heat and create a safe space.

Ladybrook Enterprises, Mansfield - £2,700. This well-used community hub provides a range of support, including a food bank and a warm safe environment for those most in need. Rising fuel costs have resulted in reducing the service they provide. The funding will be put towards the purchase of food and energy costs.