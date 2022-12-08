Community groups in Nottinghamshire can now apply for new cost of living grants

A total of £450,000 has been set aside by Nottinghamshire Council for the 17-month scheme.

The first grant available is for groups helping those who are struggling to buy nutritious food to help improve health and wellbeing, while the second is aimed at groups who need a contribution towards their own rising energy bills to help keep their welcoming and warm centres and halls open across the county.

Advertisement

Groups can now apply for up to £5,000 from both grant funds, with applications closing on Sunday, January 29.

County Hall

The funds form part of the £700,000 package of support announced by the council to help those most affected by rising food and energy costs.Coun Matt Barney, council cabinet member for adult social care and public health, said: “Vulnerable residents and those on a low income are at the heart of our overall plans, which include this targeted community funding.

“We want to do what we can to improve the health and wellbeing of our residents as they continue to face cost of living pressures.”

Advertisement

The overall £700,00 package of support, which was announced last month, also includes ways to improve energy efficiency in the home and help even more residents access the benefits that they are entitled to.

Advertisement

For further financial support and advice, check the council’s dedicated cost-of-living support page at nottinghamshire.gov.uk/business-community/cost-of-living-support