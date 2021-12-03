Launched for the first time last year, the awards shine a positive spotlight on examples of those aged 10 to 21 who have found inspiring ways to further their education or boost career aspirations in 2021.

The building society received many fantastic nominations 12 months ago and after a tough decision-making process, four deserving winners of a £250 tech voucher each were announced.

They included Bulwell girl Iris Wallace, who won in the 10-13 age group for her remarkable dedication and initiative in undertaking hundreds of hours of volunteering with the Bulwell Forest Garden charity, as well as giving up her free time to help at Bulwell Food Bank.

Bulwell girl Iris Wallace was one of the winners at last year's awards

Nominations are being sought between now and 5pm on January 7, after which a panel of judges from across The Nottingham will determine the winners.

One young person in each of three age categories – 10-13, 14-17 and 18-21 – will win a £250 tech voucher.

The Nottingham will also highlight their stories to others to show that difficulties can be overcome as they begin to think about their own futures.

Examples of the type of people the competition is looking for include:

Young people who have set up their own business.

Inspirational charitable efforts that have taken extensive planning and delivery.

Defying the odds to learn skills that enhance future employability prospects.

Those who have grown in confidence due to online training and development.

Young people whose career path has gone off in an inspirational new direction.

Anne Leivers, The Nottingham’s head of people and development, said: “Supporting young people to fulfil their potential is an important part of our community ethos, and the Innovative Young People competition fits perfectly with that.

“The entries we received last year showed how inspirational and dedicated so many of our young people are, and we look forward to reading lots more examples as the 2021 nominations start to come in.

“Our online Career Academy also contains information about how careers can be achieved, to help progress the aspirations of young people.

"Sometimes a little bit of support and guidance can go a long way in helping with those goals and ambitions.”

Anyone wanting to nominate a young person should send their submission to [email protected]

Qualifying nominations will need to include the full name and contact number of the person submitting it and details of their relationship to the person they are putting forward.

They should also include the name and age of the young person being nominated, as well as the town or city in which they live and a short write-up as to why they are a deserving entrant.

For more information about The Nottingham’s Career Academy, click here.