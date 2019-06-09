Concern for 13-year-old boy missing from Hucknall

Police are concerned for the safety of a 13-year-old boy who was reported missing from Hucknall.

Mckenzie Lennox was reported missing on June 8.

Mckenzie is described as white, of slim build and is around 5ft 9ins tall. He is described as having brown short hair and was last seen wearing a black puffer style jacket, blue jeans, black trainers.

A police spokesman said: "If you have seen Mckenzie or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 939 of 08 June 2019."