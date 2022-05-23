Concern for safety of missing Hucknall man Alex Whiteman, can you help find him?

Police have launched an appeal for help to find Hucknall man Alex Whiteman

Alex, 42, pictured, was reported as missing from the Hucknall area at 10am today (Monday May 23).

Alex tends to frequent the countryside around Hucknall, including the area sandwiched between Hucknall and the M1 motorway and down to Bulwell Hall Park.

Alex is described as five feet six inches tall with dark blonde/brown short hair and of slim build. Alex was last seen wearing a grey cap, blue t-shirt, and grey trousers. Alex was carrying a bag and his keyboard piano.

If you have seen Alex or know where he might be please call the Nottinghamshire Police on 101 and quote incident 362 of 23/05/2022.