Concerns raised over performance of Nottinghamshire Police by national inspectors

A report highlighting concerns over the performance of Nottinghamshire Police has been published by the national police inspectorate.

The PEEL inspection programme is an assessment of the effectiveness, efficiency and legitimacy of police forces in England and Wales.

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) graded Nottinghamshire Police’s performance across eight areas of policing and found the force was adequate in four areas, requires improvement in one area and inadequate in three areas.

HMICFRS said Nottinghamshire Police is effective at using police powers and legislation to tackle anti-social behaviour and the force uses stop and search powers legitimately.

Notitnghamshire Chief Constable Kate Meynell said the force took the report very seriously and changes were already being made. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

But the report said the force needs to improve how it manages, supervises and carries out effective investigations and make sure that victims get the support they need.

Inspectors also raised concerns that the force doesn’t have adequate processes in place to monitor performance or identify areas where improvement is required.

Because of these concerns, in March 2024 the inspectorate moved Nottinghamshire Police into an enhanced level of monitoring.

This process will provide additional scrutiny and support from across the policing sector to help Nottinghamshire Police make improvements.

The inspectorate recognised that Nottinghamshire has high levels of deprivation.

It also said that gaps in funding for other agencies may have an impact on police demand and that the force needs to have enough resources to prevent crime and protect the public effectively.

Roy Wilsher, His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary, said: “I have concerns about Nottinghamshire Police’s performance in keeping people safe, reducing crime and providing victims with an effective service.

"I have particularly serious concerns about how well the force manages crime, how it manages its performance and identifies areas for improvement.

“Nottinghamshire Police needs to allocate its resources more effectively to prevent and detect crime, and to protect its communities.

"However, its ability to meet demand is affected by acute environmental factors like high levels of deprivation and funding gaps for local partner agencies.

“Given these findings, I have been in regular contact with the chief constable as the amount of improvement needed shouldn’t be underestimated.

I am pleased to see that the force has accepted our findings and is now working on how it will make the changes needed for sustainable improvement.”

Nottinghamshire Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “We have taken this very seriously and we are working closely with HMICFRS to improve all that we do.

“We were already working on some of the changes that needed to be made before our inspection, but this has given us the opportunity to work with the inspectorate and the College of Policing on a comprehensive improvement plan.

"We are now delivering these improvements quicker to better serve our communities and have received positive feedback in relation to the changes made to date.

“A new comprehensive training package has been delivered to all our officers and staff who investigate crime to ensure that investigations are conducted efficiently, effectively and meet the needs of victims.

"We know that we still have more to do, but the steps already taken have seen our positive outcome rate increase further, with our charge rate exceeding the national average, and victim updates increase.

“Our control room handles a high volume of calls for service, including the highest number of 101 calls per 1,000 population in the country, so it’s vital that our officers and resources are always in the right place, at the right time.

"To achieve this we are continuing to evolve our processes and operating model to provide the best possible service to Nottinghamshire.

"This has included significantly increasing the number of inspectors and sergeants to further support our frontline staff and maximise our capability to tackle and investigate crime.

“We have also increased the number of officers in our neighbourhood policing teams including those with specialist skills, to improve how we proactively prevent and detect crime, and through a new dedicated team, we are targeting repeat offenders and those who cause most harm to our communities.

"This has resulted in significant reductions in neighbourhood crime.

“By continuing to work with the inspectorate, the National Police Chiefs’ Council and the College of Policing I will implement any further changes which benefit our communities.”

"The report found that the force is making a positive difference in reducing violence against women and girls, managing violent offenders, using its powers of stop and search effectively, protecting the public from harm through a new system to locate suspects and wanted individuals, and working with partner organisations to tackle anti-social behaviour.”