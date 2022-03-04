Council adamant Hucknall Food and Drink Festival is staying in the town

Several Hucknall residents are unhappy that the twice-yearly event is set to have it’s named changed to Ashfield Food and Drink Festival.

Residents say this takes away from the Hucknall identity of the event and lessens its association with the town.

Fears have also been raised that this will see Hucknall lose the event altogether with it being moved to towns like Sutton or Kirkby.

Ashfield Food and Drink Festival will be back in Hucknall this year

But at the council’s budget meeting on March 3, plans for two more festivals this year were agreed.

And a spokesman for the ruling Ashfield Independents said there was no suggestion it would be held anywhere else.

He said: “The idea for the Hucknall Food and Drink Festival came from a Covid committee meeting via Hucknall councillor Jim Blagden.

"Jim put forward the idea as we were determined to support town centre traders and breathe life back into Hucknall town centre.

"Last year, we held two very successful ones and I am pleased that the council has committed to another two this year – one in August and one in December.

“The question of the name is one of semantics.

"It is the Hucknall Food and Drink Festival – organised by Ashfield District Council and partners.

"We remain committed to holding this event in the heart of Hucknall but want the whole of Ashfield and Nottinghamshire to come.