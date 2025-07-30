Council argues tram network a worthwhile investment as overall debt continues to fall

Nottingham’s tram network continues to prove a “worthwhile” investment, the City Council’s deputy leader has argued as debt continues to fall.

Keolis and its subsidiary Nottingham Trams Limited currently run the city’s network as part of the Tramlink consortium, under the Nottingham Express Transit (NET) name and branding.

Tramlink has been a private investment partner since 2011, when Nottingham City Council entered a Private Finance Initiative (PFI) with the consortium to build the second phase of the network – which became operational in 2015.

Under the PFI arrangement, the council has a range of financial commitments, including annual payments for the ongoing operation and maintenance of the service.

This arrangement now runs until March 2034, following a financial restructure last year to secure its future.

At the end of the contract the network and its assets will transfer to the council – or another body of choice – at no cost and ready for its continued use.

Coun Ethan Radford (Lab), the council’s deputy leader and executive member for finance, said he still believes the network was a worthwhile investment, despite passenger numbers having fallen during the Covid pandemic and the significance of the financial commitment at the time.

“We get an incredible amount of interest from other cities to come and look at our tram network,” he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

“It is part of our integral transport infrastructure in the city that moves countless people throughout the year, and without it you would see a lot less economic development and a lot less commercial activity in the city centre.

“The ability for people to move around from the outer estates through the arterial routes of the city is crucial.

“From the council’s perspective we do have a commitment to look at expanding the tram network, and the possibility of local government reorganisation does open that door a little wider.”

Providing evidence for his argument, Coun Radford said the council has been successfully reducing its external debt.

Following the collapse of council-run Robin Hood Energy in 2020 it was recognised the council’s debt was too high.

In 2021 the council adopted a voluntary debt reduction policy, and the authority no longer borrows money for capital investments.

Instead, any new investment is now paid for through Government grants, or via the selling of property and land assets it no longer needs.

Gross external debt is made up of two elements; borrowing and PFI & leases.

The borrowing element has been reduced by £195m – from £941m to £746.1m – over this period.

Coun Radford said the council hopes to reduce this figure by £30m to £50m every year going forwards.

The council’s gross debt – which is the overall figure when including four PFI arrangements, such as the tram – has also been falling.

In April 2023 its total liabilities from financing activities stood at just over £1bn.

However as of 2024/25 this figure has been reduced to around £907.7m.

According to the council, a PFI arrangement is not considered as historical debt or borrowing, but a charge to use an external funder’s assets for the benefit of council activities.

However it is a long-term contractual commitment and is therefore recognised as a liability on the council’s balance sheet.

When adding the PFI and leases amount – which stands at £161.6m – to the £746.1m in borrowing, the gross debt figure of £907.7m is achieved.

The three other PFI arrangements include three schools, Big Wood phase one and two, Oak Field, and Farnborough School, as well as two joint service centres, the Mary Potter Centre in Hyson Green and Bulwell Riverside, and a street lighting contract that was signed in May 2010.

All of these PFI contracts are expected to expire in the 2030s.

Debt can be brought down further using cash reserves, but the authority says it has a better interest rate on these reserves than what it pays on its debt.

It is, as such, a question of balance and opportunity – and this is reviewed regularly.

“Most people on the street would think of it how you view household debt, whereas council finance debt is different,” Coun Radford added.

“All the money we owe isn’t for day-to-day spend, it is for capital investment projects.

“It is not like we borrow money to pay for groceries, or petrol, or the insurance, we borrow money for big capital investments and things people really care about; road infrastructure, schools, highways, green spaces.

“Even though we have the level of debt we have, it does demonstrate the ambition the council has historically had.

“The costs have reduced as we’ve paid off £195m of our debt.

“Our overarching goal is to get to a point where that total level of debt is comfortable.”